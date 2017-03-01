Board sets sights on a new Shenango Valley Animal Shelter

Leaders in Mercer County are working to build a new animal shelter.

The animal control board is made up of elected officials in Mercer County municipalities, organized and took over the management of the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter this past fall.

Members are building the program from the ground up, starting with policies and procedures and then plans for a new shelter.

The president of the board and a Hermitage commissioner, Duane Piccirilli, said that they are looking at Mahoning County as a model for programs and its facility because the current shelter in Hermitage is 50-years-old.

One difference between the two is that the Mercer County facility also houses cats, not just dogs.

"Right now the shelter is in a very old facility. It was built basically as an animal control, so it really wasn't built as a shelter. So it's inadequate," Piccirilli said.

Katie Sherman, a volunteer with the nonprofit FURever PAWtectors, said, "The double decker kennels are unacceptable, but I know that the animal control board is working hard to come up with a plan to build a better shelter for the animals and removing that alone will make a big difference for all the dogs and to add the exercise area will be huge for them because having them confined like that is creating issues for the dogs with aggression."

The board works with volunteers from several organizations.

Tuesday evening, the board established ground rules on fundraising.

The president hopes that a new building will attract more people to adopt, more people to volunteer and provide a better environment.

Piccirilli said that up until October, the animal control board did not really meet and the Mercer County Council of Governments did the management of the animal control board. The board found that through the charter, they were the owners of the shelter, "so the board reinstituted, we elected officers and now we're in control."