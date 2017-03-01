FirstEnergy prepares for severe weather

The thousand or so drivers who travel each day along a road south of Newton Falls will need to take another route on today. The Trumbull County Engineer's office has announced an emergency closing of South Canal Street between Bright Baldwin Road and Hott West Road for a culvert replacement. The road will be closed from 7 am until 3 pm today.More >>
Authorities in northern Ohio say the pilot of a small plane that crashed in a field has died. The plane went down Thursday just south of Bowling Green, which is about 24 miles (39 kilometers) south of Toledo. The Wood County sheriff's office identified the pilot as Gary Conklin of the Bowling Green area. Investigators don't believe anyone else was on board. The sheriff's office says Conklin was several miles from his farm where he has a landing strip for his plane.
Corey Kluber pitched six shutout innings and struck out 10 in his first start since May 2 and the Cleveland Indians scored four runs during a strange sixth inning to beat the Oakland Athletics 5-0 Thursday.
Chris Owings singled home the go-ahead run in the 14th inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks outlasted the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-5 on Wednesday in a game that took more than 4 1/2 hours to play - plus a 93-minute rain delay.
Sean Manaea allowed three hits in seven innings, Chad Pinder homered twice and drove in all three Oakland runs, and the Athletics defeated the Cleveland Indians 3-1 on Wednesday night.
Trevor Bauer struck out an AL-best 14 in seven innings, and the Cleveland Indians beat the Oakland Athletics 9-4 on Tuesday night.
Robbie Ray pitched a four-hitter in his first career complete game and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0 on Tuesday night.
