FirstEnergy prepares for severe weather

FirstEnergy reported Tuesday night that it is prepared to respond to outages caused by the high winds and thunderstorms forecast for the Eastern U.S. through Thursday.

The utility says its meteorologists are monitoring a powerful storm system that is expected to produce severe thunderstorms and sustained high winds gusting in excess of 50 mph in Ohio and the remaining areas in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland and New Jersey into Thursday.

All of FirstEnergy's 10 electric utilities held conference calls to review storm response plans, which could include staffing additional dispatchers and analysts at regional dispatch offices, along with making arrangements to bring in additional line, substation and forestry personnel, as required, based on the severity of the weather.

In addition, FirstEnergy says it has been in contact with contractors and electric industry mutual assistance organizations about the possibility of assisting with storm restoration efforts.

"We are monitoring the weather conditions closely and are making plans to deploy resources to the areas that could get hit the hardest," said Mark Julian, vice president, Utility Operations, FirstEnergy. "The ultimate goal of our pre-planning efforts is to speed the restoration process and minimize any inconvenience our customers experience due to the weather."

Customers who are without power are encouraged to call 1-888-LIGHTSS (1-888-544-4877) to report their outage or click the "Report Outage" link on www.firstenergycorp.com. In the event of severe weather, customers should immediately report downed wires to their utility or their local police or fire department.

Customers should never go near a downed power line, even if they think it is no longer carrying electricity. Extra caution should be exercised in areas where downed wires may be tangled in downed tree branches or other debris.

For updated information on the company's current outages, FirstEnergy's storm restoration process and tips for staying safe, visit the 24/7 Power Center at www.firstenergycorp.com/outages.