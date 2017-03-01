Most power restored in Columbiana and Mahoning counties - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Most power restored in Columbiana and Mahoning counties

Most of the power has been restored to Columbiana and Mahoning counties.

Storms early Wednesday morning knocked out power to more than 350 customers in Columbiana and 13 in Mahoning County.

All but a few customers have had their power restored.

Power is still out for 107 in Trumbull County, mostly in Bazetta and Brookfield townships. 

PennPower is still reporting 71 outages in Mercer County as of 8:35 a.m., mostly in Greene Township and West Salem Township.

All power is estimated to be restored by 3:00 p.m.

There have also been several reports of trees down, mostly in Warren and Hubbard.

