PennDOT investing $2 billion to fix roads - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

PennDOT investing $2 billion to fix roads

Posted: Updated:

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is going to invest more than $2 billion to fix roads through its new Road Maintenance and Preservation program.

The $2 billion will be spread over 10 years and will be used for roadway maintenance and highway and bridge capital projects.

"We've made significant progress on our roadway and bridge needs and the Road MaP program will amplify our efforts statewide," said Governor Wolf. "We're bringing an even bigger focus to our interstates and to the lower-volume roads where many Pennsylvanians live and work."

Of the capital-project investments, $500 million will be allocated to an Interstate preservation and reconstruction program, bringing that total program, which began last year, to $1 billion over the next 10 years. Another $600 million will go toward rehabilitation and reconstruction needs identified through the department's district and regional planning efforts.

Another part of RoadMaP is geared toward less-traveled roads. PennDOT plans to use recycled asphalt to preserve and upgrade the condition of these roads. Using recycled asphalt allows the department to pave the less-traveled roads that otherwise would not be able to be paved.

Road MaP addresses large needs on the 40,000 PennDOT-maintained miles. Specifically, the Interstate program will address the issue of more than half of the state's Interstates being out of cycle for reconstruction, which should be considered every 40 years. Of the 2,691 department-maintained Interstate bridges, nearly 40 percent have exceeded their original 50-year design life and 44 of them are older than 65 years.

In addition, of the roughly 18,000 miles of PennDOT-owned, low-volume roadways, 24 percent haven't had structural resurfacing in more than 20 years. Of the PennDOT-maintained roads that aren't Interstates or on the National Highway System, 27 percent are rated as "poor" on the International Roughness Index, which rates pavement smoothness.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Philippine police seek casino attacker's identity

    Philippine police seek casino attacker's identity

    Friday, June 2 2017 11:28 AM EDT2017-06-02 15:28:51 GMT
    Police say a gunman stormed a Manila casino and used gasoline to set gambling tables on fire, creating clouds of smoke that swept through the crowds and killed at least 36 people.More >>
    Police say a gunman stormed a Manila casino and used gasoline to set gambling tables on fire, creating clouds of smoke that swept through the crowds and killed at least 36 people.More >>

  • Defense fails Cavs in 113-91 Game 1 loss in NBA Finals

    Defense fails Cavs in 113-91 Game 1 loss in NBA Finals

    Friday, June 2 2017 11:19 AM EDT2017-06-02 15:19:00 GMT
    LeBron James bit on a pump fake and got no help as Kevin Durant drove to the basket for one of his several uncontested dunks.More >>
    LeBron James bit on a pump fake and got no help as Kevin Durant drove to the basket for one of his several uncontested dunks.More >>

  • South Canal Street in Newton Twp. closed today

    South Canal Street in Newton Twp. closed today

    Friday, June 2 2017 5:17 AM EDT2017-06-02 09:17:49 GMT

    The thousand or so drivers who travel each day along a road south of  Newton Falls will need to take another route on today. The Trumbull County Engineer's office has announced an emergency closing of South Canal Street between Bright Baldwin Road and Hott West Road for a culvert replacement. The road will be closed from 7 am until 3 pm today. 

    More >>

    The thousand or so drivers who travel each day along a road south of  Newton Falls will need to take another route on today. The Trumbull County Engineer's office has announced an emergency closing of South Canal Street between Bright Baldwin Road and Hott West Road for a culvert replacement. The road will be closed from 7 am until 3 pm today. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms