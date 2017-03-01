PennDOT investing $2 billion to fix roads

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is going to invest more than $2 billion to fix roads through its new Road Maintenance and Preservation program.

The $2 billion will be spread over 10 years and will be used for roadway maintenance and highway and bridge capital projects.

"We've made significant progress on our roadway and bridge needs and the Road MaP program will amplify our efforts statewide," said Governor Wolf. "We're bringing an even bigger focus to our interstates and to the lower-volume roads where many Pennsylvanians live and work."

Of the capital-project investments, $500 million will be allocated to an Interstate preservation and reconstruction program, bringing that total program, which began last year, to $1 billion over the next 10 years. Another $600 million will go toward rehabilitation and reconstruction needs identified through the department's district and regional planning efforts.

Another part of RoadMaP is geared toward less-traveled roads. PennDOT plans to use recycled asphalt to preserve and upgrade the condition of these roads. Using recycled asphalt allows the department to pave the less-traveled roads that otherwise would not be able to be paved.

Road MaP addresses large needs on the 40,000 PennDOT-maintained miles. Specifically, the Interstate program will address the issue of more than half of the state's Interstates being out of cycle for reconstruction, which should be considered every 40 years. Of the 2,691 department-maintained Interstate bridges, nearly 40 percent have exceeded their original 50-year design life and 44 of them are older than 65 years.

In addition, of the roughly 18,000 miles of PennDOT-owned, low-volume roadways, 24 percent haven't had structural resurfacing in more than 20 years. Of the PennDOT-maintained roads that aren't Interstates or on the National Highway System, 27 percent are rated as "poor" on the International Roughness Index, which rates pavement smoothness.