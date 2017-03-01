President Trump supporters plan rallies in Boardman and Lisbon - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

President Trump supporters plan rallies in Boardman and Lisbon

BOARDMAN, Ohio -

Mahoning County Republicans are joining their fellow party members in Columbiana County this weekend to rally in support of President Donald J. Trump

A group with roots in the Tea Party movement says rallies in support of the President will be held in sixty American communities, including Boardman Township and Lisbon.

The Main Street Patriots organization expects that “Spirit of America” rallies will be attended by the same people who helped propel Donald Trump into the White House.

Both local events are scheduled to begin at noon on Saturday.

The Boardman rally, which will be held at the Summitville Tile store, 631 Boardman-Canfield Rd., is expected to last until 3 p.m.

The Lisbon rally will begin at the Columbiana County GOP Headquarters, 124 W. Lincoln Way.

Participants, who are being encouraged bring homemade signs expressing support for the President, then plan to march to the gazebo at the center of town.

Republican Congressman Bill Johnson is scheduled to be the keynote speaker.

More information about the rally and Main Street Patriots can be found here.

