President Trump supporters plan rallies in Boardman and Lisbon - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

President Trump supporters plan rallies in Boardman and Lisbon

Posted: Updated:
BOARDMAN, Ohio -

Mahoning County Republicans are joining their fellow party members in Columbiana County this weekend to rally in support of President Donald J. Trump

A group with roots in the Tea Party movement says rallies in support of the President will be held in sixty American communities, including Boardman Township and Lisbon.

The Main Street Patriots organization expects that “Spirit of America” rallies will be attended by the same people who helped propel Donald Trump into the White House.

Both local events are scheduled to begin at noon on Saturday.

The Boardman rally, which will be held at the Summitville Tile store, 631 Boardman-Canfield Rd., is expected to last until 3 p.m.

The Lisbon rally will begin at the Columbiana County GOP Headquarters, 124 W. Lincoln Way.

Participants, who are being encouraged bring homemade signs expressing support for the President, then plan to march to the gazebo at the center of town.

Republican Congressman Bill Johnson is scheduled to be the keynote speaker.

More information about the rally and Main Street Patriots can be found here.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Philippine police seek casino attacker's identity

    Philippine police seek casino attacker's identity

    Friday, June 2 2017 1:01 PM EDT2017-06-02 17:01:09 GMT
    Police say a gunman stormed a Manila casino and used gasoline to set gambling tables on fire, creating clouds of smoke that swept through the crowds and killed at least 36 people.More >>
    Police say a gunman stormed a Manila casino and used gasoline to set gambling tables on fire, creating clouds of smoke that swept through the crowds and killed at least 36 people.More >>

  • Four accused of selling counterfeit Stanley Cup Playoff tickets

    Four accused of selling counterfeit Stanley Cup Playoff tickets

    Friday, June 2 2017 12:38 PM EDT2017-06-02 16:38:28 GMT

    Police in Pittsburgh have arrested four people they say have been selling counterfeit Stanley Cup Playoff tickets. Authorities say it was an extensive investigation conducted for the entire month of May that led to the arrests of the four New York men. 

    More >>
    Police in Pittsburgh have arrested four people they say have been selling counterfeit Stanley Cup Playoff tickets. Authorities say it was an extensive investigation conducted for the entire month of May that led to the arrests of the four New York men. The investigation also turned up 52 counterfeit tickets and more than $2,000 in cash. Charges include forgery, theft by deception, and trademark counterfeiting.   More >>

  • Wrong number text leads couple to free Stanley Cup tickets

    Wrong number text leads couple to free Stanley Cup tickets

    Friday, June 2 2017 12:03 PM EDT2017-06-02 16:03:25 GMT

    A text message sent to the wrong number led to a Pittsburgh couple scoring free tickets to see the Penguins play Game 2 in the Stanley Cup Final. KDKA-TV reportsAmy Santora received a text offering four tickets to Wednesday night's game against Nashville. She called the number, and the man at the other end said he sent the text to the wrong number. 

    More >>

    A text message sent to the wrong number led to a Pittsburgh couple scoring free tickets to see the Penguins play Game 2 in the Stanley Cup Final. KDKA-TV reportsAmy Santora received a text offering four tickets to Wednesday night's game against Nashville. She called the number, and the man at the other end said he sent the text to the wrong number. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms