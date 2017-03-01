Joe Schiavoni officially announces bid for governor - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Joe Schiavoni officially announces bid for governor

COLUMBUS, Ohio -

Senate Democratic leader Joe Schiavoni is officially announcing his run for Ohio Governor, one day after Congressman Tim Ryan announced he would not be running.

Schiavoni issued a statement Wednesday morning saying he in running because he wants to “provide the new generation of leadership we need to move Ohio forward.”

He cites problems such as roads and bridges that are falling apart, an underfunded education system and the opioid epidemic. Schiavoni also said that after seven years of Republican control, there still aren't high-paying jobs that places like Youngstown, Toledo and the Ohio Valley need.

“Meanwhile, Ohio Republicans give hundreds of millions of dollars to failing charter schools and billions in income tax cuts to the very rich,” Schiavoni said in the statement.

He claims he will ensure that the state's resources are invested in infrastructure to create jobs, funding the public schools and toward helping fight the heroin epidemic.

