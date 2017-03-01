Joe Schiavoni officially announces bid for governor

A Salem man has been convicted and sentenced to prison just three days before he was to go on trial for murdering his live-in girlfriend. Terry Strosnyder appeared before a judge in Lisbon on Friday and pleaded guilty to one count of murder, which was filed in connection with the July shooting death of 46-year-old Athena Nicolas at the Second Street home the couple shared.More >>
A Salem man has been convicted and sentenced to prison just three days before he was to go on trial for murdering his live-in girlfriend. Terry Strosnyder appeared before a judge in Lisbon on Friday and pleaded guilty to one count of murder, which was filed in connection with the July shooting death of 46-year-old Athena Nicolas at the Second Street home the couple shared.More >>
Two Trumbull County men are accused of stealing a military vehicle from a Ohio National Guard Armory. A federal grand Jury handed up indictments against Austin Bollinger, 22, of Brookfield, and Daniel Thompson, 22, of Girard in connection with the theft of an Army Humvee from an armory in Stow, Ohio on March 18. At the time of the theft, authorities say someone cut through a chain link fence to gain access to a secured area of the armory.More >>
Two Trumbull County men are accused of stealing a military vehicle from a Ohio National Guard Armory. A federal grand Jury handed up indictments against Austin Bollinger, 22, of Brookfield, and Daniel Thompson, 22, of Girard in connection with the theft of an Army Humvee from an armory in Stow, Ohio on March 18. At the time of the theft, authorities say someone cut through a chain link fence to gain access to a secured area of the armory.More >>
Police in Pittsburgh have arrested four people they say have been selling counterfeit Stanley Cup Playoff tickets. Authorities say it was an extensive investigation conducted for the entire month of May that led to the arrests of the four New York men.More >>
Corey Kluber pitched six shutout innings and struck out 10 in his first start since May 2 and the Cleveland Indians scored four runs during a strange sixth inning to beat the Oakland Athletics 5-0 Thursday.More >>
Corey Kluber pitched six shutout innings and struck out 10 in his first start since May 2 and the Cleveland Indians scored four runs during a strange sixth inning to beat the Oakland Athletics 5-0 Thursday.More >>
Chris Owings singled home the go-ahead run in the 14th inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks outlasted the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-5 on Wednesday in a game that took more than 4 1/2 hours to play - plus a 93-minute rain...More >>
Chris Owings singled home the go-ahead run in the 14th inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks outlasted the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-5 on Wednesday in a game that took more than 4 1/2 hours to play - plus a 93-minute rain delay.More >>
Sean Manaea allowed three hits in seven innings, Chad Pinder homered twice and drove in all three Oakland runs, and the Athletics defeated the Cleveland Indians 3-1 on Wednesday night.More >>
Sean Manaea allowed three hits in seven innings, Chad Pinder homered twice and drove in all three Oakland runs, and the Athletics defeated the Cleveland Indians 3-1 on Wednesday night.More >>
Trevor Bauer struck out an AL-best 14 in seven innings, and the Cleveland Indians beat the Oakland Athletics 9-4 on Tuesday night.More >>
Trevor Bauer struck out an AL-best 14 in seven innings, and the Cleveland Indians beat the Oakland Athletics 9-4 on Tuesday night.More >>
Robbie Ray pitched a four-hitter in his first career complete game and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0 on Tuesday night.More >>
Robbie Ray pitched a four-hitter in his first career complete game and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0 on Tuesday night.More >>
Mr Met flashes 'middle' finger at fan during New York loss, prompting team to apologize.More >>
Mr Met flashes 'middle' finger at fan during New York loss, prompting team to apologize.More >>
The 48th Annual World Series of Poker kicks off weeks of play in Las Vegas on Tuesday.More >>
The 48th Annual World Series of Poker kicks off weeks of play in Las Vegas on Tuesday.More >>