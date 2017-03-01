Trial in Seman murder case set for April 12

The two drivers charged in what State Troopers call a road rage accident pleaded not guilty during their initial appearance in court. The two Warren men, William Elmore, 26, and Anthony Minotti, 21, appeared before a judge in Trumbull County Central District Court on Friday. Both men are charged with reckless operation. Elmore is also charged with child endangerment.More >>
A Salem man has been convicted and sentenced to prison just three days before he was to go on trial for murdering his live-in girlfriend. Terry Strosnyder appeared before a judge in Lisbon on Friday and pleaded guilty to one count of murder, which was filed in connection with the July shooting death of 46-year-old Athena Nicolas at the Second Street home the couple shared.More >>
Corey Kluber pitched six shutout innings and struck out 10 in his first start since May 2 and the Cleveland Indians scored four runs during a strange sixth inning to beat the Oakland Athletics 5-0 Thursday.More >>
Chris Owings singled home the go-ahead run in the 14th inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks outlasted the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-5 on Wednesday in a game that took more than 4 1/2 hours to play - plus a 93-minute rain...More >>
Sean Manaea allowed three hits in seven innings, Chad Pinder homered twice and drove in all three Oakland runs, and the Athletics defeated the Cleveland Indians 3-1 on Wednesday night.More >>
Trevor Bauer struck out an AL-best 14 in seven innings, and the Cleveland Indians beat the Oakland Athletics 9-4 on Tuesday night.More >>
Robbie Ray pitched a four-hitter in his first career complete game and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0 on Tuesday night.More >>
Mr Met flashes 'middle' finger at fan during New York loss, prompting team to apologize.More >>
The 48th Annual World Series of Poker kicks off weeks of play in Las Vegas on Tuesday.More >>
