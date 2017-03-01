Trial in Seman murder case set for April 12

The murder trial for Robert Seman is set to begin on April 12 in Portage County.

Seman is accused of setting the fire that killed 10-year-old Corinne Gump and her grandparents, Bill and Judy Schmidt, on March 30, 2015.

The trial will take place in Portage County Common Pleas court, after two previous attempts to seat an impartial jury in Mahoning County proved unsuccessful.

Prosecutors believe Seman committed the murders to prevent Corinne Gump from testifying against him in a pending rape case.