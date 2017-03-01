Trial in Seman murder case set for April 12 - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Trial in Seman murder case set for April 12

By J. Breen Mitchell, Assignment Editor
RAVENNA, Ohio -

The murder trial for Robert Seman is set to begin on April 12 in Portage County.

Seman is accused of setting the fire that killed 10-year-old Corinne Gump and her grandparents, Bill and Judy Schmidt, on March 30, 2015.

The trial will take place in Portage County Common Pleas court, after two previous attempts to seat an impartial jury in Mahoning County proved unsuccessful.

RELATED COVERAGE: Judge grants change of venue in Robert Seman case

Prosecutors believe Seman committed the murders to prevent Corinne Gump from testifying against him in a pending rape case.

