Twitter adds more safety tools, will curb abusive accounts

President Donald Trump says he will announce his decision on whether to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accord during a Rose Garden event Thursday afternoon

President Donald Trump says he is withdrawing the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement, striking a major blow to world-wide efforts to combat climate change and alienating the country from its allies abroad.

Ex-Penn State President Graham Spanier and two other one-time school administrators are heading to court to be sentenced for child endangerment for failing to report Jerry Sandusky to authorities in 2001.

For her first trip across Iowa as governor, Republican Kim Reynolds sought and accepted the free use of a jet owned by a wealthy businessman who is lobbying for state approval to build a lucrative casino.

Crews have recovered the body of a third worker from the ruins of a corn mill in southern Wisconsin, two days after an explosion at the facility.

The Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to immediately reinstate its ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries and refugees from anywhere in the world, saying the U.S. will be safer if the policy is put in place.

By BARBARA ORTUTAY

AP Technology Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Twitter is adding more tools to curb abuse on its service as part of its ongoing effort to protect users from hate and harassment.

It is the second time in three weeks the company has released new ways to root out abusive content. It's a sign Twitter is getting more serious about the issue; it's faced criticism for not doing more in the decade since its founding.

Twitter said Wednesday that it's working to identify accounts engaging in abusive behavior even if no one has reported them. Previously, abuse had to be reported for Twitter to do anything.

Twitter will place restrictions on accounts that repeatedly engage in abusive behavior. For example, tweets from such accounts will be visible only to followers or other users who deliberately search them out.

