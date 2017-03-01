Cruze sales up 18% in February - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Cruze sales up 18% in February

DETROIT -

Sales of the Lordstown-made Chevy Cruze were up in February from the same month a year ago, but down from January.

General Motors announced on Wednesday that Chevy delivered 15,367 Cruzes last month, up 18.2% from February 2016.

In January, GM delivered 19,949 Chevy Cruzes, which Consumer Reports just awarded its top choice of all cars in the compact class.

It is the first, full month's sales report since the third production shift was cut at Lordstown's GM Assembly Complex which manufactures the Cruze.

GM said it was eliminating the shift because consumer preference has shifted to crossovers and SUVs.

The automaker reported record sales of crossovers, large SUVs, and pickups in February.

