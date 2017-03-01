Midwest storms bring Ohio rain, hail and possible tornado - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Midwest storms bring Ohio rain, hail and possible tornado

CINCINNATI (AP) - Officials say thousands of residents around Ohio awoke to power outages, damaged homes or downed trees after thunderstorms battering the Midwest brought heavy rain, high winds and even quarter-size hail to some parts of the Buckeye State.

Numerous schools delayed the start of classes Wednesday as continuing storms and gusty winds slowed morning commutes. High water or flooding concerns were reported on various roadways from southwestern Ohio all the way north toward Cleveland.

WBNS-TV reports a suspected tornado in southern Ohio's Highland County was blamed for damaging several homes near Leesburg. No serious injuries were reported there.

Some parts of the state were slated to remain under tornado watches or flooding advisories into late morning.

