Youngstown police arrest two in connection with East Side murder

Youngstown Police detectives have arrested two people wanted for the murder of a man who has yet to be positively identified.

Aggravated murder charges have been filed against Terrell Martin, 37, and Lyric Moore, 21, both of Youngstown.

Detectives say it was a key piece of evidence that led them to the suspects, but they cannot disclose what that evidence is at this time.

Youngstown Police Lieutenant Doug Bobovnyik says, "They were both arrested this morning at separate locations, Terrell Martin was arrested outside a Youngstown Municipal courtroom after he had an appearance on an unrelated charge this morning."

The girlfriend and boyfriend are suspects in the death of a man whose body was found in a burning SUV on Josephine Avenue on February 20th.

The coroner says the victim was shot two times in the head before the SUV was set on fire.

The vehicle found burning is owned by 40-year-old Zachary Howell of Youngstown, whose family members have reported as missing.

The victim was so badly burned, there was little more left than skeletal remains.

The Mahoning County Coroner is hoping DNA evidence will help his office positively identify the male.

The coroner has been attempting to make an ID through dental records but has been unable to find a dentist who performed dental work on Howell.

Detectives say Martin and Moore became suspects early on in the investigation.

Martin apparently tried to harm himself with a piece of plastic as he waited for detectives in the interrogation room sources say, "After he was arrested and placed in custody there was an incident that occurred on the fourth floor where he was taken away by ambulance afterwards, after he tried to harm himself," Lt. Bobovnyik said.

According to investigators they have now recovered physical evidence related to the crime and they feel the case is solid.

When 21 News asked if drugs are involved in this case authorities tell us they are investigating that possibility.

The suspects will be arraigned in Youngstown Municipal Court on Friday.