Bed bug precaution closes ODJFS office in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

The Mahoning County Office of the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services closed early on Wednesday as a precaution after a client showed up infested with bed bugs.

ODJFS Director Bob Bush tells 21 News that a security officer stopped the client in the lobby Wednesday morning, after learning the client was crawling with the bugs.

Although the infested client did not get upstairs to see a case worker, some of the people in the lobby did go upstairs.

Bush says as a precaution, the ODJFS office was shut down for the day.

The lobby has been disinfected and an exterminator is working to make sure the ODJFS offices are not infested.

Bush says he expects ODJFS to resume normal operations on Thursday.

The remaining agencies in the Oakhill Renaissance building remain open as usual.

