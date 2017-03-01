Brick tossed through glass door at Youngstown Police Department - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Brick tossed through glass door at Youngstown Police Department

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

The entrance to the Youngstown Police Department became a crime scene on Wednesday.

Someone tossed a half of a brick through the glass door shortly before noon.

Police immediately arrested Clifton Jennings, saying he didn't even attempt to run, but just stood there.

Jennings told the police officer, "I just want to go to jail."

Sources tell 21 News, that Jennings allegedly did the same thing about six months ago.

He has been charged with vandalism and is currently housed at the Mahoning County Jail.

Police tell 21 News that Jennings may have wanted to be arrested so he could have a warm place to sleep and something to eat.

