Fire destroys four trucks at Jackson Township business

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Mahoning County, Ohio -

Thick black smoke could been seen for miles around and at first glance it looked like an inferno took over the back lot of the Macy's warehouse off Bailey Road in Jackson Township.

People who work at a nearby business say they heard a lot of explosions outside.

 "We heard the booming outside it must have been the tires blowing up on the semi's. We thought it was thundering inside our building until we all came outside and saw the black flames and smoke. You couldn't see across Bailey it was so bad," said Denise McCarthy.

Jackson Township's fire chief says there were several semi truck cabs without trailers parked in a row on the Macy's property and one caught fire and quickly spread to three others.  

All four were destroyed. Someone from the company told fire officials they were parked there the previous night.

The fire was under control shortly after 1 p.m. and did not reach the warehouse.  

No one was injured.

The fire chief says the cause of the fire is yet to be determined but he believes it might be electrical in nature. 

