Son of man shot by Howland police jailed without bond

A Liberty Township man whose father was fatally shot by Howland police is held in the Trumbull County jail without bond following his arrest on criminal charges.

Andrew Devellin, 19, and James Edward Pedicini III, 20, also of Liberty, pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to charges filed after a Warren woman accused them of threatening to shoot her.

Devellin is the son of Richard Latimer, who died after being shot during a confrontation with Howland Police last month.

Warren police arrested Devellin and Pedicini Thursday night and charged them with menacing and carrying a concealed weapon.

An 18-year-old woman tells investigators that the two called her on the phone and said they were coming over to her Central Parkway home to beat her and shoot her.

While police were on their way to the home, they stopped a pickup truck fitting the description of the suspect's vehicle.

Pedicini told police that he went to the woman's house to talk to her because he was being accused of things he didn't do.

During their arrest, an officer found a 12 gauge shotgun and ammunition in the truck.

On February 9, Devellin posted a message on his Facebook page over a picture of Richard Latimer that read, “I'll forever miss you, dad, I love you so much, man.”

An obituary lists Devellin as the son of Latimer, who was shot by officers on February 7 in the parking lot outside the Giant Eagle store.

Howland police believe that Devellin is actually Latimer's step-son.

The 34-year-old Girard man was being pursued by police as a suspect in the shooting death of Dan Blevins in Weathersfield a few hours before the confrontation with police.

The latest post on Devellin's Facebook page was made on Friday, four days before his arrest by Warren police. It reads, “I'm out of jail ill see you soon snitch.”

Devellin and Pedicini were arraigned Wednesday in Warren Municipal Court.

Bond for Pedicini was set at $2,500.

Devellin remains jailed without bond awaiting a March 9 preliminary hearing.