Christian celebration planned for Youngstown's Covelli Centre

A group of area churches is announcing plans for a Christian celebration at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown next month.

The event on Good Friday, April 14, is being called "Meet Me at the Cross." That theme was chosen because the sponsors say the cross represents reconciliation and hope.

"America seems to be really focused on that which divides us, but the cross is focused on reconciling us and bringing us together," said Pastor Al Yanno, Jr.

The celebration will feature a one-hundred voice choir and a children's choir.

More information is available at: meetmeatthecross.us