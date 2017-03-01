Howland shooting suspect could face death penalty - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Howland shooting suspect could face death penalty

Nasser Hamad Nasser Hamad
WARREN, Ohio -

Just four days after five people were shot in Howland, two of them fatally, the Trumbull County Grand Jury has found enough evidence to indict the alleged gunman.

The eight-count indictment handed up Wednesday afternoon charges Nasser Hamad with two counts of capital murder and six counts of attempted aggravated murder.

If convicted on the capital murder charges, the 47-year-old Howland Township man could face the death penalty.

Hamad, who remains in jail, is scheduled to answer the indictment in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court Thursday morning.

Police say an escalating dispute resulted in Hamad coming out of his home on Niles Cortland Road last Saturday and firing shots into a van containing the five victims.

Nineteen-year-old Josh Haber died on the scene and 20-year-old Joshua Williams died later at the hospital.

Hamad's attorney claimed in court earlier this week that his client acted in self-defense.

Hamad told police that all five occupants of the vehicle; Williams, Haber, 43-year-old April Trent, 20-year-old Bryce Hendrickson and a 17-year-old juvenile; exited the van in front of Hamad's home and a fist fight ensued between Hamad and the 17-year-old.

The 17-year-old was not seriously injured.   Hendrickson suffered severe injuries.

