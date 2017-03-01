Western PA principal to resign over teacher sex scandal

PLUM, Pa. (AP) - The principal of an embattled western Pennsylvania high school will step down in July following the convictions of three former teachers on charges related to inappropriate relations with students.

The Plum Borough school board voted Tuesday to approve an agreement that allows Ryan Kociela to remain on paid sick leave until his resignation on July 1. Kociela will also receive the equivalent of two years' salary - approximately $220,000 - over three years.

Joseph Ruggieri, Jason Cooper and Michael Cinefra are serving prison terms on sexual assault and related charges stemming from relationships with students.

Three board members voted against the agreement, arguing that it makes Kociela a "scapegoat." A grand jury report in May accused school officials of "turning a blind eye to obvious signs of teacher misconduct."

