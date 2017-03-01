Lenten fish fries serve as more than a religious ritual

This time of year, fish fries are often viewed as a religious ritual. However, anytime is a good time for fish, particularly because it's high in Omega 3s fatty acids.

"Well, there is a lot of benefits to Omega-3s. In general, the benefits are thought to be primarily neurologic, as well as cardiovascular. There are some other lesser benefits with things like musculoskeletal health, hair health," said Dr. Thomas Macabobby with Mercy Health.

Omega 3s are fats that people are encouraged to NOT cut back on. The fatty acids are necessary for our health, but our bodies don't make them. So, they must be consumed through food. People could also choose Omega 3 supplements.

"Those are reasonable substitutions for not eating fish. However, some of the other benefits of the protein, for example, in the fish are really not realized with supplements," said Dr. Macabobby.

Fish has been a staple in diets for thousands of years. Current recommendations are that people consume about two servings per week, limiting their total intake to about 24 ounces per week.

"Well, as soon as you fry it you pretty much lose all of your nutritional advantages. Ideally, seasoning, breading things of that sort perfectly fine to do as long as that fish is generally baked Broiling is probably a middle of the road choice," said Dr. Macabobby.

Keep in mind, not all fish are created the same. Cold-water fatty fish have the highest Omega 3 content. Those fish would include anchovies, salmon, mackerel, tuna and trout.