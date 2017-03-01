Mother of murdered Niles infant attends flag raising - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Mother of murdered Niles infant attends flag raising

By Glenn Stevens, Reporter
WARREN, Ohio -

Family and friends gathered for a ceremony in Warren in memory of five-week old Aubrianna Wilson whose death has been ruled a homicide. 

The mother of the infant, Britney Watkins, was comforted by family members as the Trumbull County Victims' flag was raised in front of the Trumbull county jail.

The flag is raised any time a local child is killed due to violence.

Inside that jail during the flag-raising was the father of the infant, Mathew Wilson.

The Trumbull County Grand Jury has indicted Wilson on charges of  murder, felonious assault and endangering children.

Wilson pleaded not guilty to the charges at his arraignment.

A rescue squad was called to a Bellair Court apartment in Niles on February 10, where the infant was said to be suffering from a heart condition.

The baby was taken to Akron Children's Hospital, where the child passed away.

