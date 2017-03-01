Dam in Austintown neighborhood auctioned off for $50

Some Austintown homeowners are wondering if they will still have lake front property this time next year.

Woodside Lake dam was among forfeited real estate parcels that were auctioned off Wednesday at the Mahoning County Courthouse.

The dam is poor condition and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources says it needs to be fixed or drained and breached.

James Salter of Youngstown bought the dam for fifty dollars plus fees. He would not comment about whether he will fix it or not.

Salter operates "A Salt of the Earth Construction Services" and he says he is a general contractor.

ODNR estimates it could cost up to $1 million to repair the dam.