Parents of Howland shooting victims speak out

Parents of two victims in the deadly shooting in Howland over the weekend are speaking out.

Four days after the gunfire, Bryce Hendrickson's father wishes he could have prevented his son from ever going to Nasser Hamad's house in the first place.

"I'm sorry that this all happened, I'm sorry he had to go through all this pain and it's not his fault," Brian Hendrickson said.

Hendrickson says his son was shot in the face and then in the arm when he tried to run from Hamad's home off of Route 46 Saturday afternoon.

Bryce Hendrickson is recovering from a surgery he underwent on Tuesday night at Saint Elizabeth's Hospital, where he says doctors worked to repair his son's shattered facial bones and the roof of his mouth. As part of his recovery, Hendrickson's mouth will be wired shut for the next eight weeks.

"He's writing everything down," Brian Hendrickson said.

Brian Hendrickson believes his soon to be ex-wife, who was with Hamad at the time of the shooting, should bear some responsibility in all of this. He believes she didn't step in to protect her son at any point.

Bryce Hendrickson's cousin, 20-year-old Joshua Williams, died from multiple gunshot wounds in the shooting.

"My son didn't go there to fight him, my son had no part in this feud," Kristen Williams said.

Kristen Williams believes her son had no idea he was going to Hamad's house that night. It was her understanding that the driver of the van was taking him to meet his second cousins for the first time.

"There was nothing he could do to get away, he didn't have a chance to run, because they come out shooting at him like a dog," she said.

All she and her son's grandmother want now is justice.

"I hope he dies in the electric chair, that's what I hope happens," Williams' grandmother told 21 News.

But Williams' mother wants Hamad to live only to spend his life behind bars.

"I want him to live in a cell for the rest of his life with nothing, because to me that will make him suffer more," Kristen Williams said.

Williams refutes a police report that describes her car as one of the vehicles that Hamad claims drove by his house, harassing him.

She says allegations made by Hamad in a police report filed on November 6, 2016, that her burgundy Pontiac Grand Prix drove by his home multiple times yelling obscenities and throwing trash are completely false. Williams says she was never involved in the ongoing feud.

Hamad is scheduled to appear in court Thursday to answer to an eight-count indictment.