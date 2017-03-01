Youngstown leaders look to "brighten" city's future - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Youngstown leaders look to "brighten" city's future

Posted: Updated:
By Danielle Cotterman, Reporter
Connect
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Youngstown leaders are hoping to brighten the city's future by focusing on one small change.

21 News didn't have to go far from our downtown station to find street lights out in the city. Front street had several out and even those in front of the county court house were out.

"The needs of the city are great, as we all know, but we kind of looked at this as probably as low hanging fruit, something we could all work on together collectively as the first step to make some improvement," said Third Ward Councilman Nate Pinkard.

The idea behind brightening up the city by fixing broken street lights is simple.

"The more lights you have, the less the criminal element has a place to hide." said Sixth Councilwoman Anita Davis.

As 21 News continued traveling around the city there was the occasional light that was flickering, and the occasional light that was out but, most seemed to work just fine.

The mayor says it's a problem he's been working to address.

He says, the city already pays First Energy about $1.2 million annually for lighting services. Someone just needs to report to the electric company the pole number or nearby address.

"We'll sit down with the administration and make sure we sit down with our rep from First Energy, so if we're going to see a large volume reported at one time we kind of have a game plan to make sure we can address that together," said Fourth Ward Councilman Mike Ray.
 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Lawsuit alleges police misconduct and violation of civil rights by Youngstown woman

    Lawsuit alleges police misconduct and violation of civil rights by Youngstown woman

    Saturday, June 3 2017 12:42 AM EDT2017-06-03 04:42:20 GMT

    As 21 News was the first to report allegations of conspiracy and police misconduct have surfaced in a lawsuit filed against two Mahoning County Police Departments, their cities and the Mahoning County Sheriff Department. The lawsuit not only names the City of Campbell, the Village of Lowellville, but also their mayors, police chiefs and Sheriff Jerry Greene. The suit has been filed by Stacey Kello, which according to the legal document was dating and living with, now former Lowellvi...

    More >>

    As 21 News was the first to report allegations of conspiracy and police misconduct have surfaced in a lawsuit filed against two Mahoning County Police Departments, their cities and the Mahoning County Sheriff Department. The lawsuit not only names the City of Campbell, the Village of Lowellville, but also their mayors, police chiefs and Sheriff Jerry Greene. The suit has been filed by Stacey Kello, which according to the legal document was dating and living with, now former Lowellvi...

    More >>

  • The Latest: Ex-Penn State administrators get jail time

    The Latest: Ex-Penn State administrators get jail time

    Friday, June 2 2017 11:50 PM EDT2017-06-03 03:50:00 GMT
    3 ex-Penn State officials get jail time for failing to report now-convicted sexual predator Jerry Sandusky to authorities.More >>
    3 ex-Penn State officials get jail time for failing to report now-convicted sexual predator Jerry Sandusky to authorities.More >>

  • Warren hosts annual African American Festival

    Warren hosts annual African American Festival

    Friday, June 2 2017 11:06 PM EDT2017-06-03 03:06:16 GMT
    The 33rd Annual African American Festival kicked off Friday in Warren. Courthouse Square in Warren will be blocked off Friday through Sunday for the event that celebrates the African American heritage. The Trumbull County African American Achievers Association sponsors the three day long celebration.  "We have all kinds of foods, arts and crafts and entertainment," said organization President, Robert Davis.  Warrens own Craig Robinson performed Friday night on th...More >>
    The 33rd Annual African American Festival kicked off Friday in Warren. Courthouse Square in Warren will be blocked off Friday through Sunday for the event that celebrates the African American heritage. The Trumbull County African American Achievers Association sponsors the three day long celebration.  "We have all kinds of foods, arts and crafts and entertainment," said organization President, Robert Davis.  Warrens own Craig Robinson performed Friday night on th...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms