Youngstown leaders look to "brighten" city's future

Youngstown leaders are hoping to brighten the city's future by focusing on one small change.

21 News didn't have to go far from our downtown station to find street lights out in the city. Front street had several out and even those in front of the county court house were out.

"The needs of the city are great, as we all know, but we kind of looked at this as probably as low hanging fruit, something we could all work on together collectively as the first step to make some improvement," said Third Ward Councilman Nate Pinkard.

The idea behind brightening up the city by fixing broken street lights is simple.

"The more lights you have, the less the criminal element has a place to hide." said Sixth Councilwoman Anita Davis.

As 21 News continued traveling around the city there was the occasional light that was flickering, and the occasional light that was out but, most seemed to work just fine.

The mayor says it's a problem he's been working to address.

He says, the city already pays First Energy about $1.2 million annually for lighting services. Someone just needs to report to the electric company the pole number or nearby address.

"We'll sit down with the administration and make sure we sit down with our rep from First Energy, so if we're going to see a large volume reported at one time we kind of have a game plan to make sure we can address that together," said Fourth Ward Councilman Mike Ray.

