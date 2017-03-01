Niles patrolman addresses council about expired contract - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Niles patrolman addresses council about expired contract

By Caroline Collins, Weekend Anchor/Multi Media Journalist
NILES, Ohio -

A Niles police officer addressed City Council  Wednesday evening about the fact that his union still doesn't have a labor agreement with the city.

Patrolman, Tom Townley said patrol officers who respond to calls and quickly, have been working without a contract since December 2015.

"We the patrol did not ruin the city, the politicians did," stated Townley at the podium as he was addressing council. 

He told 21 News, the patrol officers are not being treated fairly, they are being asked to cut too much. 

"We just need to sit down with the mayor and get this sorted out," Townley said. 

Mayor Tom Scarnechia said since Niles is now in financial emergency, it is not up to the city to negotiate with the patrol, it is up to the state. 

"An outside lawyer comes and and negotiates these," said Scarnechia. 

The police patrol has had dozens of negotiation sessions since 2015. 

It is still unclear when they could come to an agreement. 

