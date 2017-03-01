Niles patrolman addresses council about expired contract - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Niles patrolman addresses council about expired contract

Posted: Updated:
By Caroline Collins, Weekend Anchor/Multi Media Journalist
Connect
NILES, Ohio -

A Niles police officer addressed City Council  Wednesday evening about the fact that his union still doesn't have a labor agreement with the city.

Patrolman, Tom Townley said patrol officers who respond to calls and quickly, have been working without a contract since December 2015.

"We the patrol did not ruin the city, the politicians did," stated Townley at the podium as he was addressing council. 

He told 21 News, the patrol officers are not being treated fairly, they are being asked to cut too much. 

"We just need to sit down with the mayor and get this sorted out," Townley said. 

Mayor Tom Scarnechia said since Niles is now in financial emergency, it is not up to the city to negotiate with the patrol, it is up to the state. 

"An outside lawyer comes and and negotiates these," said Scarnechia. 

The police patrol has had dozens of negotiation sessions since 2015. 

It is still unclear when they could come to an agreement. 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Lawsuit alleges police misconduct and violation of civil rights by Youngstown woman

    Lawsuit alleges police misconduct and violation of civil rights by Youngstown woman

    Saturday, June 3 2017 12:42 AM EDT2017-06-03 04:42:20 GMT

    As 21 News was the first to report allegations of conspiracy and police misconduct have surfaced in a lawsuit filed against two Mahoning County Police Departments, their cities and the Mahoning County Sheriff Department. The lawsuit not only names the City of Campbell, the Village of Lowellville, but also their mayors, police chiefs and Sheriff Jerry Greene. The suit has been filed by Stacey Kello, which according to the legal document was dating and living with, now former Lowellvi...

    More >>

    As 21 News was the first to report allegations of conspiracy and police misconduct have surfaced in a lawsuit filed against two Mahoning County Police Departments, their cities and the Mahoning County Sheriff Department. The lawsuit not only names the City of Campbell, the Village of Lowellville, but also their mayors, police chiefs and Sheriff Jerry Greene. The suit has been filed by Stacey Kello, which according to the legal document was dating and living with, now former Lowellvi...

    More >>

  • The Latest: Ex-Penn State administrators get jail time

    The Latest: Ex-Penn State administrators get jail time

    Friday, June 2 2017 11:50 PM EDT2017-06-03 03:50:00 GMT
    3 ex-Penn State officials get jail time for failing to report now-convicted sexual predator Jerry Sandusky to authorities.More >>
    3 ex-Penn State officials get jail time for failing to report now-convicted sexual predator Jerry Sandusky to authorities.More >>

  • Warren hosts annual African American Festival

    Warren hosts annual African American Festival

    Friday, June 2 2017 11:06 PM EDT2017-06-03 03:06:16 GMT
    The 33rd Annual African American Festival kicked off Friday in Warren. Courthouse Square in Warren will be blocked off Friday through Sunday for the event that celebrates the African American heritage. The Trumbull County African American Achievers Association sponsors the three day long celebration.  "We have all kinds of foods, arts and crafts and entertainment," said organization President, Robert Davis.  Warrens own Craig Robinson performed Friday night on th...More >>
    The 33rd Annual African American Festival kicked off Friday in Warren. Courthouse Square in Warren will be blocked off Friday through Sunday for the event that celebrates the African American heritage. The Trumbull County African American Achievers Association sponsors the three day long celebration.  "We have all kinds of foods, arts and crafts and entertainment," said organization President, Robert Davis.  Warrens own Craig Robinson performed Friday night on th...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms