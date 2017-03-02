High winds cut power to hundreds in the Valley - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

High winds cut power to hundreds in the Valley

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
First responders and utility crews were still working Thursday morning clearing trees and wires from road and restoring electricity to hundreds of homes and businesses in the Valley.

High winds whipped through the area Wednesday night.

At one point, FirstEnergy said that 700 customers in Mahoning County were in the dark.

By 4:30 a.m., there were a total of 109 outages in Austintown, Beaver, Boardman, Poland, Springfield as well as Campbell, Lowellville, Struthers, and Youngstown.

Trumbull county had 154 reported outages in Brookfield, Champion, Hartford, Howland, Hubbard, Liberty, Mesopotamia, Newton, Vernon and Weathersfield Townships, as well as Cortland, Hubbard, Newton Falls, and Warren.

In Columbiana County, 55 FirstEnergy customers still had no power in Fairfield, Middleton, Unity, West Townships, as well as Columbiana, New Waterford and Rogers.

FirstEnergy estimated that power would be back on by 8 a.m.

However, another 100 homes and businesses served by American Electric Power in southern Columbiana were still without electricity. Some may not be restored until 11:30 am.

An additional 18 customers of the Carroll Electric Cooperative in Wayne Township, Columbiana County reported an outage. The utility gave not estimate of when power would be restored.

Mercer County, Pennsylvania still had 9 outages by 4:30 am according to Penn Power.

