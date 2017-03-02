Ohio issues record number of concealed carry licenses - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Ohio issues record number of concealed carry licenses

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
COLUMBUS, Ohio -

More than 158,000 concealed carry licenses were issued in Ohio in 2016, the largest number since licenses were first issued in 2004, according to the Ohio Secretary of State.

According to statistics reported to the Attorney General’s office, county sheriffs in Ohio issued 117,953 new licenses and 40,982 renewal licenses in 2016, or 158,982 total licenses, the largest in a single year since licenses were first issued in 2004.

The previous record for new licenses issued and total licenses issued was in 2013, when 96,972 new licenses and 145,342 total licenses were issued. The record for renewal licenses was in 2014 when 52,146 licenses were renewed.

Here in the Mahoning Valley, 5,770 new licenses were issued in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana Counties last year.

Below is a list of regular license activity in the Valley:

Mahoning      2016      2015      2014      2013      2012     2011

Issued            2,840      1,743     1,494     1,032      570      471

Renewed         650         827        686

Suspended       41          46          20

Revoked             3           4            5

Denied             88           29          17

Trumbull       2016      2015      2014      2013      2012     2011

Issued            1,469       904      1,112     1,825     1,483    1,018

Renewed          901      1,003    1,302

Suspended       47          48        44

Revoked           2             3           3

Denied             12          10           4

Columbiana      2016      2015      2014      2013      2012     2011

Issued                1,461      866        740       1,387     1,045     754

Renewed              473      548        608

Suspended             23       15         12

Revoked                  6         3           2

Denied                    3         3            0

The Attorney General’s Office compiles an annual report as required by law about the number of licenses issued each year. Each sheriff must report concealed handgun license statistics quarterly to the Ohio Peace Officer Training Commission within the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

The Attorney General's report may be viewed here

