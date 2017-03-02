Ohio issues record number of concealed carry licenses

More than 158,000 concealed carry licenses were issued in Ohio in 2016, the largest number since licenses were first issued in 2004, according to the Ohio Secretary of State.

According to statistics reported to the Attorney General’s office, county sheriffs in Ohio issued 117,953 new licenses and 40,982 renewal licenses in 2016, or 158,982 total licenses, the largest in a single year since licenses were first issued in 2004.

The previous record for new licenses issued and total licenses issued was in 2013, when 96,972 new licenses and 145,342 total licenses were issued. The record for renewal licenses was in 2014 when 52,146 licenses were renewed.

Here in the Mahoning Valley, 5,770 new licenses were issued in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana Counties last year.

Below is a list of regular license activity in the Valley:

Mahoning 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011

Issued 2,840 1,743 1,494 1,032 570 471

Renewed 650 827 686

Suspended 41 46 20

Revoked 3 4 5

Denied 88 29 17

Trumbull 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011

Issued 1,469 904 1,112 1,825 1,483 1,018

Renewed 901 1,003 1,302

Suspended 47 48 44

Revoked 2 3 3

Denied 12 10 4

Columbiana 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011

Issued 1,461 866 740 1,387 1,045 754

Renewed 473 548 608

Suspended 23 15 12

Revoked 6 3 2

Denied 3 3 0

The Attorney General’s Office compiles an annual report as required by law about the number of licenses issued each year. Each sheriff must report concealed handgun license statistics quarterly to the Ohio Peace Officer Training Commission within the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

The Attorney General's report may be viewed here