Coroner: Victim may have had heart attack before I-80 crash in Mercer County

The Mercer County Coroner says evidence suggests that a New York man may have had a heart attack before his car crashed on Interstate 80 Thursday morning.

The Coroner says George Demeo, 83, of Yonkers, NY, was driving the mini-van that went off the left side of the road and traveled 500 feet before striking an embankment about 4 miles east of the Ohio Line.

The van went airborne and rolled over several times, throwing Demeo occupant from the vehicle.

First Responders performed CPR, but Demeo was pronounced dead at UPMC Horizon.

PennDOT shut down the 80 westbound lanes from Exit 15 (Route 19, Mercer) to Exit 4A (Route 760, Sharon) from around 8:15 am until nearly 10 am.