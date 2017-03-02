Cameron Morse named All-Horizon League First-Team

Youngstown State junior Cameron Morse was named to the All-Horizon League First-Team after a vote of the league's head coaches, sports information directors and selected media, the league announced on Wednesday.

Morse, who ranked second in the league in overall scoring at 22.8 points per game, led the league in conference play with 23.2 points per game. It marked the second straight season Morse led the Horizon League in scoring during conference play and ranked second in overall scoring. It also marks the fourth time in the last six seasons that a Youngstown State player has led the league in scoring in all games or Horizon League-only games.

A 2016 All-Horizon League Second-Team pick, Morse has scored 637 points this season, which ranks seventh on the YSU single-season list and third for a single-season in YSU's Division I era. Morse now ranks tied for 16th on the Youngstown State career scoring list with 1,347 points.

He scored 417 points against Horizon League opponents, and his 2.4 3-pointers made per game ranked fourth overall while his 68 3-pointers ranked sixth overall. He also ranked eighth in the league with a 1.4 assist-to-turnover ratio.

Morse led the Horizon League with three 40-point games and five 30-point games, and he scored at least 20 points 17 times this season. He scored in double figures in 27 of the 28 games he played.

Morse is just the fifth player in school history to garner all-league honors in consecutive years and the third to do so in the last 11 seasons. This is also the fifth time in the last six seasons that a YSU players has garnered first-or-second all-league honors.

Morse was joined the All-Horizon League First-Team by Wright State's Mark Alstork, Oakland's Jalen Hayes, Northern Kentucky's Drew McDonald and Valparaiso's Alec Peters.

Youngstown State will play Cleveland State in the first round of the 2017 Little Caesar's Horizon League Men's Basketball Championship on Friday at 8 p.m.

Below is the 2017 Horizon League All-League Award Winners:

First Team All-Horizon League

Drew McDonald, Northern Kentucky

Jalen Hayes, Oakland

Alec Peters, Valparaiso

Mark Alstork, Wright State

Cameron Morse, Youngstown State



Second Team All-Horizon League

Rob Edwards, Cleveland State

Jaleel Hogan, Detroit Mercy

Charles Cooper, Green Bay

Martez Walker, Oakland

Shane Hammink, Valparaiso



All-Freshman Team

Corey Allen, Detroit Mercy

Carson Williams, Northern Kentucky

Isaiah Brock, Oakland

Tarkus Ferguson, UIC

Dominique Matthews, UIC



All-Defensive Team

Kenneth Lowe, Green Bay

Khalil Small, Green Bay

Isaiah Brock, Oakland

Tai Odiase, UIC

Tevonn Walker, Valparaiso



Player of the Year

Alec Peters, Valparaiso



Coach of the Year

John Brannen, Northern Kentucky



Freshman of the Year

Corey Allen, Detroit Mercy



Defensive Player of the Year

Tai Odiase, UIC



Sixth Man of the Year

Warren Jones, Green Bay

Source: Youngstown State University/The Horizon League