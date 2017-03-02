Youngstown City Schools promise workers no delay on payday

Youngstown City School District officials are telling their employees that the paycheck delay that occurred a couple of weeks ago, shouldn't happen again when payday rolls around on Friday.

Two Fridays ago, workers who expected to find their pay directly deposited into their bank accounts were discovering that the money wasn't there.

Although school officials said the problem had been fixed, some teachers were saying that they still didn't have their pay by 5 pm that day.

RELATED COVERAGE: Youngstown school officials: Most teachers should have received paycheck

Through a processing “glitch”, the payroll account wasn't enough to meet payroll so employees’ checks were not deposited as early as they were used to, according to school officials.

L. Greg Slemons, the city school district’s chief financial officer, now says he has taken steps to ensure that a processing “glitch” won't happen again.

The district has two main bank accounts, a payroll account at one financial institution and a general checking account at a different financial institution to handle general expenses, explains Slemons.

Slemons says he plans to change that by having both accounts at the same financial institution in order to create what he says will be a more streamlined and efficient process and to ensure protection from overdraft situations.

“This process should take a few weeks,” Slemons said. “I would expect it to be completed between the end of March and mid-April.”

Slemons said in a news release that he is ensuring that the payroll account has sufficient reserves to cover payroll.

When Slemons says he became aware of the problem, he and the treasurer’s office staff corrected the issue so most employees’ pay was deposited that same day.

School officials say there were what they describe as "a handful of employees" -- all with the same bank -- whose pay wasn’t deposited until early the next day, according to Slemons.

Additionally, Slemons says he has worked with bank representatives so that if bank personnel spot an issue similar to what occurred Feb. 17, they will continue to contact him, the district treasurer and accountant until one of them reports back that the problem has been corrected.

The Youngstown City School District says it will any overdraft fees incurred by those employees as a result of the problem.

Friday, March 3, is the first payday since the glitch.