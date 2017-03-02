Missing Farmdale man considered endangered

A Missing Adult Alert has been issued by the Trumbull County Sheriff's office statewide.



Members of the public are being asked to be on the lookout for John Peters.

He left his home on Sodom Hutchings Road in Farmdale drving a blue 2006 Dodge Caravan with Ohio license plate number JP6040.



On February 28, 2017 at 8:30 PM, Mr. Peters was seen in his vehicle in Orwell, Ohio and has not returned home.



Peters a white male, age 91, is 5"7" tall, weighs 155 lbs, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

According to officials, Peters suffers from dementia.

He was last seen in his vehicle, wearing all green Dickies clothing.

Anyone seeing Peters or his van is asked to call 911 or 1-866-693-9171 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.



