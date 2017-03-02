Howland double murder suspect disruptive in court

A Howland man will have to wait to tell his side of what happened on the afternoon that police say he shot five people outside his home on Niles Cortland Road.

Nasser Hamad was already jailed on $5 million bond for allegedly firing the shots that killed two people and wounded three last Saturday.

At the request of the Trumbull County Prosecutor, Judge Ronald Rice completely revoked Hamad's bond during a hearing on Thursday.

During the hearing, Hamad repeatedly interrupted the proceedings, saying he had some things to say about his case.

The judge told Hamad that this hearing was not the proper place and time for those discussions, especially since he didn't have an attorney representing him.

About halfway through the hearing, a lawyer from Sandusky, Ohio appeared in court announcing he would be representing Hamad, who subsequently pleaded not guilty to charges of capital murder and six counts of attempted aggravated murder.

However, after the hearing, it was disclosed that Hamad could not afford the attorney's fees, and he will likely have public defender appointed.

At one point during an exchange between Hamad and the judge, Hamad asked assistant prosecutor Christopher Becker if he was a "Zionist Jew."

When asked later about the comment, Becker told 21 News that Hamad's statement was irrelevant.

The next hearing for Hamad is scheduled for March 30.

