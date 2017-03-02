Howland double murder suspect disruptive in court - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Judge revokes bond for Nasser Hamad

Howland double murder suspect disruptive in court

Posted: Updated:
Nasser Hamad Nasser Hamad
WARREN, Ohio -

A Howland man will have to wait to tell his side of what happened on the afternoon that police say he shot five people outside his home on Niles Cortland Road.

Nasser Hamad was already jailed on $5 million bond for allegedly firing the shots that killed two people and wounded three last Saturday.

RELATED COVERAGE: Prosecutor: Howland double murder suspect got 'exactly what he wanted'

At the request of the Trumbull County Prosecutor, Judge Ronald Rice completely revoked Hamad's bond during a hearing on Thursday.

During the hearing, Hamad repeatedly interrupted the proceedings, saying he had some things to say about his case.

RELATED COVERAGE: 21 News Legal Analyst: 'Self defense claim a stretch' for Nasser Hamad

The judge told Hamad that this hearing was not the proper place and time for those discussions, especially since he didn't have an attorney representing him.

About halfway through the hearing, a lawyer from Sandusky, Ohio appeared in court announcing he would be representing Hamad, who subsequently pleaded not guilty to charges of capital murder and six counts of attempted aggravated murder.

However, after the hearing, it was disclosed that Hamad could not afford the attorney's fees, and he will likely have public defender appointed.

At one point during an exchange between Hamad and the judge, Hamad asked assistant prosecutor Christopher Becker if he was a "Zionist Jew."

When asked later about the comment, Becker told 21 News that Hamad's statement was irrelevant.

The next hearing for Hamad is scheduled for March 30.

RELATED COVERAGE: Parents of Howland shooting victims speak out

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Griffin not 'laying down' for Trump, fears career is over

    Griffin not 'laying down' for Trump, fears career is over

    Saturday, June 3 2017 5:38 PM EDT2017-06-03 21:38:52 GMT
    Kathy Griffin and her attorney have scheduled a news conference for Friday morning to discuss the fallout from the comedian posing with a likeness of President Donald Trump's severed head.More >>
    Kathy Griffin and her attorney have scheduled a news conference for Friday morning to discuss the fallout from the comedian posing with a likeness of President Donald Trump's severed head.More >>

  • Crews begin demolition of century-old Austintown school building

    Crews begin demolition of century-old Austintown school building

    Saturday, June 3 2017 4:29 PM EDT2017-06-03 20:29:17 GMT
    Friday marked the beginning of the end for a century-old building full of memories for the generations of Austintown students who walked its halls. After sitting vacant for a decade, what was first the original Austintown Fitch High School and later the home of Austintown Middle School is starting to be demolished.  Construction crews contracted by the grocery store, Meijer, have completed asbestos abatement work and are now beginning to tear down the southwest portion of the b...More >>
    Friday marked the beginning of the end for a century-old building full of memories for the generations of Austintown students who walked its halls. After sitting vacant for a decade, what was first the original Austintown Fitch High School and later the home of Austintown Middle School is starting to be demolished.  Construction crews contracted by the grocery store, Meijer, have completed asbestos abatement work and are now beginning to tear down the southwest portion of the b...More >>

  • UPDATE: Suspected drug trafficking items found in home where Ashtabula police officer involved shooting occurred

    UPDATE: Suspected drug trafficking items found in home where Ashtabula police officer involved shooting occurred

    Saturday, June 3 2017 11:34 AM EDT2017-06-03 15:34:05 GMT

    An Ashtabula police officer is on administrative leave after being involved in a shooting. Police responded to a 9-1-1 call of an intruder inside a home, holding a woman at gunpoint.  Three officers responded and found two men involved in a struggle.  One of the men had a gun.   That's when the homeowner or one of the individuals living in the home was shot by the officer. 

    More >>
    Police in Ashtabula have found evidence of drug trafficking in the home where an officer involved shooting took place on Friday. As part of a Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Ashtabula Police Department search, the units found a digital scale, suspected illegal narcotics, firearms, and $5,500 hidden throughout the house located at 420 West 38th Street in Ashtabula.  An Ashtabula police officer is on administrative leave after being involved in the shooting. Polic...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms