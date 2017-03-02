Suspects sought in Boardman DVD thefts

Crimestoppers Youngstown is trying to help the Boardman Police Department identify men suspected of stealing hundreds of dollars worth of DVD's from a grocery store.

The Crimestoppers Facebook page has posted surveillance images taken at the Giant Eagle near West Boulevard on January 13, January 22, and January 25.

According to a store security official, a white male in his 20's went into the store on all three of those dates and left with DVD's concealed inside his jacket.

On January 22, store officials say after the suspect shoplifted six DVD's, a second man, also believed to be in his 20's, came into the store and stole 7 DVD's.

Both men were seen getting into a red, older model Ford S-U-V.

It's believed the men took a total of 29 DVD's worth more than $900.

Police are asking anyone who can identify the suspect or suspects to call Boardman Police at 330-726-4144.