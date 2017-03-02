Great Lakes Commission: Billions needed for water upgrades - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Great Lakes Commission: Billions needed for water upgrades

Posted: Updated:
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) -

A Great Lakes organization wants governments in the U.S. and Canada to fund massive infrastructure upgrades to provide safe drinking water and support waterborne freight transport.

The Great Lakes Commission says drinking water crises in Toledo, Ohio, and Flint, Michigan, show how systems have deteriorated.

Atop the commission's wish list is $100 billion to fix drinking water pipes, $73 billion for wastewater treatment and $5 billion to manage stormwater.

With the federal budget tight, the commission recommends innovative financing tools, such as public-private partnerships.

Other priorities include building another lock for large ships at the Soo Locks complex in Michigan and continued federal funding of the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative.

Commission Director Tim Eder says failure to maintain infrastructure squanders the competitive advantage that the region's abundant fresh water provides.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Griffin not 'laying down' for Trump, fears career is over

    Griffin not 'laying down' for Trump, fears career is over

    Saturday, June 3 2017 8:18 PM EDT2017-06-04 00:18:54 GMT
    Kathy Griffin and her attorney have scheduled a news conference for Friday morning to discuss the fallout from the comedian posing with a likeness of President Donald Trump's severed head.More >>
    Kathy Griffin and her attorney have scheduled a news conference for Friday morning to discuss the fallout from the comedian posing with a likeness of President Donald Trump's severed head.More >>

  • Crews begin demolition of century-old Austintown school building

    Crews begin demolition of century-old Austintown school building

    Saturday, June 3 2017 4:29 PM EDT2017-06-03 20:29:17 GMT
    Friday marked the beginning of the end for a century-old building full of memories for the generations of Austintown students who walked its halls. After sitting vacant for a decade, what was first the original Austintown Fitch High School and later the home of Austintown Middle School is starting to be demolished.  Construction crews contracted by the grocery store, Meijer, have completed asbestos abatement work and are now beginning to tear down the southwest portion of the b...More >>
    Friday marked the beginning of the end for a century-old building full of memories for the generations of Austintown students who walked its halls. After sitting vacant for a decade, what was first the original Austintown Fitch High School and later the home of Austintown Middle School is starting to be demolished.  Construction crews contracted by the grocery store, Meijer, have completed asbestos abatement work and are now beginning to tear down the southwest portion of the b...More >>

  • UPDATE: Suspected drug trafficking items found in home where Ashtabula police officer involved shooting occurred

    UPDATE: Suspected drug trafficking items found in home where Ashtabula police officer involved shooting occurred

    Saturday, June 3 2017 11:34 AM EDT2017-06-03 15:34:05 GMT

    An Ashtabula police officer is on administrative leave after being involved in a shooting. Police responded to a 9-1-1 call of an intruder inside a home, holding a woman at gunpoint.  Three officers responded and found two men involved in a struggle.  One of the men had a gun.   That's when the homeowner or one of the individuals living in the home was shot by the officer. 

    More >>
    Police in Ashtabula have found evidence of drug trafficking in the home where an officer involved shooting took place on Friday. As part of a Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Ashtabula Police Department search, the units found a digital scale, suspected illegal narcotics, firearms, and $5,500 hidden throughout the house located at 420 West 38th Street in Ashtabula.  An Ashtabula police officer is on administrative leave after being involved in the shooting. Polic...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms