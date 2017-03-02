Indictment: Cocaine, alcohol and pot found in Boardman driver ch - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Indictment: Cocaine, alcohol and pot found in Boardman driver charged with deadly crash

Posted: Updated:
Nicole Mitchell appeared in court to answer charges Nicole Mitchell appeared in court to answer charges
Taylor Duvall Taylor Duvall
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Investigators say 32-year-old Boardman woman was driving under the influence of alcohol, cocaine, and marijuana when her car was involved in a deadly crash following a police chase.

The Mahoning County Grand Jury on Thursday handed up a nine count indictment charging Nicole Mitchell with involuntary manslaughter, aggravated vehicular homicide, reckless homicide, failure to comply with the order of a police officer, theft and operating a vehicle under the influence.

Police say Mitchell was driving the car that crashed into a utility pole at Zedaker Street and Compton Lane in Youngstown on January 10 following a police pursuit.

The indictment says Mitchell is responsible for the death of a passenger in that car, Taylor Duvall,23, of Pasadena Avenue, who died at the scene of the crash after the car flipped over.

In addition to the alcohol, the indictment says tests showed that Mitchell had cocaine and marijuana in her system at the time of the crash.

The car had been the subject of a pursuit by Boardman Police just minutes before the crash.

Township police say they began chasing two woman in a car associated with a shoplifting incident at the Walgreen's located at Market Street and State Route 224 in Boardman.

Police say officers stopped the pursuit before the fatal crash because of bad road conditions and because the car had been speeding and driving erratically along South Avenue.

Mitchell, who fled on foot following the crash, was apprehended by police not far from the crash.

Boardman police say surveillance tape shows Duvall inside the store just minutes before the fatal crash happened.

Police say Duvall had taken diapers and makeup from the store.

Mitchell was to be released from jail on Wednesday after serving a sentence for a separate drug conviction, but as of Thursday she was still held on $55,000 bond for charges filed earlier in connection with the fatal crash.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Griffin not 'laying down' for Trump, fears career is over

    Griffin not 'laying down' for Trump, fears career is over

    Saturday, June 3 2017 8:58 PM EDT2017-06-04 00:58:55 GMT
    Kathy Griffin and her attorney have scheduled a news conference for Friday morning to discuss the fallout from the comedian posing with a likeness of President Donald Trump's severed head.More >>
    Kathy Griffin and her attorney have scheduled a news conference for Friday morning to discuss the fallout from the comedian posing with a likeness of President Donald Trump's severed head.More >>

  • Crews begin demolition of century-old Austintown school building

    Crews begin demolition of century-old Austintown school building

    Saturday, June 3 2017 4:29 PM EDT2017-06-03 20:29:17 GMT
    Friday marked the beginning of the end for a century-old building full of memories for the generations of Austintown students who walked its halls. After sitting vacant for a decade, what was first the original Austintown Fitch High School and later the home of Austintown Middle School is starting to be demolished.  Construction crews contracted by the grocery store, Meijer, have completed asbestos abatement work and are now beginning to tear down the southwest portion of the b...More >>
    Friday marked the beginning of the end for a century-old building full of memories for the generations of Austintown students who walked its halls. After sitting vacant for a decade, what was first the original Austintown Fitch High School and later the home of Austintown Middle School is starting to be demolished.  Construction crews contracted by the grocery store, Meijer, have completed asbestos abatement work and are now beginning to tear down the southwest portion of the b...More >>

  • UPDATE: Suspected drug trafficking items found in home where Ashtabula police officer involved shooting occurred

    UPDATE: Suspected drug trafficking items found in home where Ashtabula police officer involved shooting occurred

    Saturday, June 3 2017 11:34 AM EDT2017-06-03 15:34:05 GMT

    An Ashtabula police officer is on administrative leave after being involved in a shooting. Police responded to a 9-1-1 call of an intruder inside a home, holding a woman at gunpoint.  Three officers responded and found two men involved in a struggle.  One of the men had a gun.   That's when the homeowner or one of the individuals living in the home was shot by the officer. 

    More >>
    Police in Ashtabula have found evidence of drug trafficking in the home where an officer involved shooting took place on Friday. As part of a Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Ashtabula Police Department search, the units found a digital scale, suspected illegal narcotics, firearms, and $5,500 hidden throughout the house located at 420 West 38th Street in Ashtabula.  An Ashtabula police officer is on administrative leave after being involved in the shooting. Polic...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms