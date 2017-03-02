Indictment: Cocaine, alcohol and pot found in Boardman driver charged with deadly crash

Investigators say 32-year-old Boardman woman was driving under the influence of alcohol, cocaine, and marijuana when her car was involved in a deadly crash following a police chase.

The Mahoning County Grand Jury on Thursday handed up a nine count indictment charging Nicole Mitchell with involuntary manslaughter, aggravated vehicular homicide, reckless homicide, failure to comply with the order of a police officer, theft and operating a vehicle under the influence.

Police say Mitchell was driving the car that crashed into a utility pole at Zedaker Street and Compton Lane in Youngstown on January 10 following a police pursuit.

The indictment says Mitchell is responsible for the death of a passenger in that car, Taylor Duvall,23, of Pasadena Avenue, who died at the scene of the crash after the car flipped over.

In addition to the alcohol, the indictment says tests showed that Mitchell had cocaine and marijuana in her system at the time of the crash.

The car had been the subject of a pursuit by Boardman Police just minutes before the crash.

Township police say they began chasing two woman in a car associated with a shoplifting incident at the Walgreen's located at Market Street and State Route 224 in Boardman.

Police say officers stopped the pursuit before the fatal crash because of bad road conditions and because the car had been speeding and driving erratically along South Avenue.

Mitchell, who fled on foot following the crash, was apprehended by police not far from the crash.

Boardman police say surveillance tape shows Duvall inside the store just minutes before the fatal crash happened.

Police say Duvall had taken diapers and makeup from the store.

Mitchell was to be released from jail on Wednesday after serving a sentence for a separate drug conviction, but as of Thursday she was still held on $55,000 bond for charges filed earlier in connection with the fatal crash.