Howland double murder suspect brings up his ethnicity in court

By Glenn Stevens, Reporter
HOWLAND TWP., Ohio -

The man charged with shooting five people and killing two in Howland township on Saturday was back in court Thursday.

Nasser Hamad was arraigned on a grand jury indictment charging him with two counts of aggravated murder.  

Upon entering court, Hamad acknowledged family and friends who are present.

As the proceeding began, Hamad repeatedly attempts to speak to the judge about his case and being freed on bond.

"Can't you guys wait before you put these charges on me, so you guys don't put me in a position so I can't have time,  because they keep building up and it's all lies," Hamad said.

Other comments by Hamad implied that he felt he was was being prosecuted because he's of Arab descent. Addressing  assistant prosecutor Chris Becker, Hamad said.  "Are you Jewish man, are you a Zionist Jew?".

About half way through the proceedings a lawyer from Sandusky, Ohiio entered the court room and said he was there on behalf of Hamad.  "I think I got a lawyer here that might help me temporarily," Hamad told the judge.

After a brief conversation with the attorney Hamad entered a plea of not guilty and the judge ordered him held without bond. The Sandusky lawyer, Geoffrey Oglesby, said he would not be retained by Hamad, but he believes it is a case of self defense, but with other implications.

"It's about standing your ground, but It seems when a minority stands their ground they get charged. And it appears to be, I hate to say it,  based on his ethnicity in this particular case and it's truly unfortunate," Oglesby said.

Hamad is accused of killing 19-year old Josh Haber and 20-year old Josh Williams during a confrontation outside Hamad's home on Route 46.  Three others were wounded by gunfire.  A brother of Hamad says he was beaten by the victims. "He's lucky he's still alive. It was their lives or his life, the brother said. 

The judge set March 30th as the date for a preliminary hearing in the case. 
 

