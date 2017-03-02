Stocks are way up, what should you do?

The day after President Trump spoke to congress stocks shot way up.

But how long will the market continue to rise, and should you now go all-in or bail out of the stock market?

Financial experts say the President has promised a good tax deal for businesses and he's promised a trillion dollars for infrastructure improvements.

That promise of big investment in the economy has made stocks shoot way up because it sends a message of pro growth.

Experts say that growth will likely continue if Trump makes good on those promises and actually enacts some of those policies.

So right now as far as your portfolio goes, you should stay invested.

Dale Standley Jr. of Farmers Trust says, "Right now we are in a good time so that means if you are a little overweighted towards your target stock allocation, trim some back. If you are a little underweighted don't sit on the sidelines entirely make sure you have some exposure to all asset classes."

Experts say do not go all in, in the market right now.

And make sure your 401k is rebalanced at least twice a year, regardless of high or lows stocks. That means take your gains you've made from stocks and put that into something safer like bonds or cash.