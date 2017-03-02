Leetonia students and parents learn more about the drug epidemic

Many experts believe education will be the key to stopping the drug epidemic.

In Leetonia on Thursday, students and members of the community were invited to learn more about the state's drug culture.

"We are hopeful that a program such as this magnitude will provide them with the tools and resources they are to do their part in addressing this widespread problem," said principal Troy Radinsky at Leetonia Exempted Village Schools.

Developed by the Franklin County Sheriffs Department, the Operation Street Smart program aims at educating people about drug trends, terminology and paraphernalia.

"The thing we need to look at when it comes to the drug epidemic is get to the kids before they start," said retired captain Shawn Bain with the Franklin County Sheriffs Department.

Bain says that knowledge can help in instances when peer pressure is prevalent.

"I think it is really important that they know how it actually effect your body and how people actually come into peer pressure with this sort of thing," said junior Ethan Rulli.

"There is peer pressure of, 'Well, that is cool,' when really it's bad," said junior Kayla Jackson.

The Buckeye State tops the list of opioid overdose deaths among all 50 states, with 25 to 34 year dying most often.