Ohio's senators react to attorney general recusal from probe

Kent State University wants to hire more research faculty with savings from buyouts offered to existing faculty members ready to retire. Officials say the school plans to use projected savings of nearly $19 million from the buyout to hire tenure track, research-focused faculty over the next eight years. The university's board of trustees approved the buyout offer Wednesday. Officials say full-time faculty members with 15 years of experience or already retirement eligible can apply f...More >>
Kent State University wants to hire more research faculty with savings from buyouts offered to existing faculty members ready to retire. Officials say the school plans to use projected savings of nearly $19 million from the buyout to hire tenure track, research-focused faculty over the next eight years. The university's board of trustees approved the buyout offer Wednesday. Officials say full-time faculty members with 15 years of experience or already retirement eligible can apply f...More >>
Debate is heating up over an initiative headed to Ohio's fall ballot that's aimed at controlling drug prices. The Ohio Drug Price Relief Act is a citizen-initiated statute that seeks to bar state agencies from buying drugs at prices higher than those paid by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, which receives deep discounts. The proposal is supported by the California-based AIDS Healthcare Foundation. A simil...More >>
Debate is heating up over an initiative headed to Ohio's fall ballot that's aimed at controlling drug prices. The Ohio Drug Price Relief Act is a citizen-initiated statute that seeks to bar state agencies from buying drugs at prices higher than those paid by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, which receives deep discounts. The proposal is supported by the California-based AIDS Healthcare Foundation. A simil...More >>
Corey Kluber pitched six shutout innings and struck out 10 in his first start since May 2 and the Cleveland Indians scored four runs during a strange sixth inning to beat the Oakland Athletics 5-0 Thursday.More >>
Corey Kluber pitched six shutout innings and struck out 10 in his first start since May 2 and the Cleveland Indians scored four runs during a strange sixth inning to beat the Oakland Athletics 5-0 Thursday.More >>
Chris Owings singled home the go-ahead run in the 14th inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks outlasted the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-5 on Wednesday in a game that took more than 4 1/2 hours to play - plus a 93-minute rain...More >>
Chris Owings singled home the go-ahead run in the 14th inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks outlasted the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-5 on Wednesday in a game that took more than 4 1/2 hours to play - plus a 93-minute rain delay.More >>
Sean Manaea allowed three hits in seven innings, Chad Pinder homered twice and drove in all three Oakland runs, and the Athletics defeated the Cleveland Indians 3-1 on Wednesday night.More >>
Sean Manaea allowed three hits in seven innings, Chad Pinder homered twice and drove in all three Oakland runs, and the Athletics defeated the Cleveland Indians 3-1 on Wednesday night.More >>
Trevor Bauer struck out an AL-best 14 in seven innings, and the Cleveland Indians beat the Oakland Athletics 9-4 on Tuesday night.More >>
Trevor Bauer struck out an AL-best 14 in seven innings, and the Cleveland Indians beat the Oakland Athletics 9-4 on Tuesday night.More >>
Robbie Ray pitched a four-hitter in his first career complete game and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0 on Tuesday night.More >>
Robbie Ray pitched a four-hitter in his first career complete game and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0 on Tuesday night.More >>
Mr Met flashes 'middle' finger at fan during New York loss, prompting team to apologize.More >>
Mr Met flashes 'middle' finger at fan during New York loss, prompting team to apologize.More >>
The 48th Annual World Series of Poker kicks off weeks of play in Las Vegas on Tuesday.More >>
The 48th Annual World Series of Poker kicks off weeks of play in Las Vegas on Tuesday.More >>