Ohio's senators react to attorney general recusal from probe

Attorney General Jeff Sessions' decision to step aside from the Justice Department investigation into whether Russia interfered in last year's election has drawn mixed reactions from Ohio's U.S. senators.

Republican Sen. Rob Portman earlier urged Sessions to recuse himself from the probe and said he thinks Sessions "did the right thing" Thursday.

Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown had said recusal wasn't enough and Sessions "must resign his post immediately." A Brown spokeswoman said in an email Thursday that Brown stands by that statement.

Sessions' decision came amid growing pressure from Democrats and Republicans after revelations he twice spoke with the Russian ambassador to the United States and didn't say so when pressed by Congress.

U.S. Reps. Tim Ryan, Marcy Kaptur and Joyce Beatty also are among Ohio Democrats calling for Sessions' resignation.

