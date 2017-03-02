Warren works on plan to strengthen neighborhoods

The city of Warren is working to revive the area by fighting blight and building up neighborhoods.

A group of concerned council members and officials held a public meeting detailing the preliminary stage of the city's Comprehensive Land Use Plan. The last time the city has completed a comprehensive plan was in the late 60's.

"I want to see a vibrant city, I want to see neighborhoods that have a lot of children in them, I want to see jobs and people who respect their city" said Councilman John Brown when asked what needs to change in Warren

The Trumbull County Planning Commission partnered with the City of Warren to develop a plan that looks at every parcel for land use across the city. Currently, the commission is still in it's inventory stage. They are seeking feedback from the community and department heads.

"We will also start analyzing stuff and comparing it to best practices, things that have been successful in other areas, and see how the city would stack up against those, " said Nick Coggins of the Trumbull County Planning Commission.

They have asked Warren residents to fill out a survey that was attached to the water bill or filling it out online at warren.org.

This comprehensive plan is costing the city nearly $100,000. They voted to spend the money to conduct the comprehensive plan last year.

The plan will not go into action until 2018.