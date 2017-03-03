I-80 open again in Hubbard

The fallout continues for comedian Kathy Griffin, after a photo posted on social media showed her holding an object made to look like President Trump's head. Despite a press conference where the comedian apologized Friday, GOP leaders in California are describing the photo shoot as the "left's blatant disrespect". The California Republican Party is now soliciting donations based on the photo o Griffin posing with the severed head. CNN fired her as co-host of the network's ...More >>
Starting Monday, the 2.7 mile stretch of Route 208 in Springfield and Pine Townships in Mercer County is closing for continued road work. Repairs have been underway for a few weeks, including milling, paving, updating drainage, road shoulders, guide rails, signing and pavement markings. A replacement of a 10-foot bridge of Black Run with a precast reinforced concrete box culvert is also in the works. The project is scheduled for completion by mid-October 2017. PennDOT says t...More >>
Corey Kluber pitched six shutout innings and struck out 10 in his first start since May 2 and the Cleveland Indians scored four runs during a strange sixth inning to beat the Oakland Athletics 5-0 Thursday.More >>
Chris Owings singled home the go-ahead run in the 14th inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks outlasted the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-5 on Wednesday in a game that took more than 4 1/2 hours to play - plus a 93-minute rain...More >>
Sean Manaea allowed three hits in seven innings, Chad Pinder homered twice and drove in all three Oakland runs, and the Athletics defeated the Cleveland Indians 3-1 on Wednesday night.More >>
Trevor Bauer struck out an AL-best 14 in seven innings, and the Cleveland Indians beat the Oakland Athletics 9-4 on Tuesday night.More >>
Robbie Ray pitched a four-hitter in his first career complete game and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0 on Tuesday night.More >>
Mr Met flashes 'middle' finger at fan during New York loss, prompting team to apologize.More >>
The 48th Annual World Series of Poker kicks off weeks of play in Las Vegas on Tuesday.More >>
