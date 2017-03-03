I-80 open again in Hubbard

Drivers woke up Friday morning to a return to wintry, icy road conditions after lake effect snow fell overnight in Trumbull, Mahoning and Mercer Counties.

Around 5 a.m. Friday eastbound traffic on Interstate 80 was backed up from the Ohio line after seven semi-tractor trailers slid off the roadway.

Eastbound traffic was diverted to Route 62 in Hubbard until one of the lanes could be reopened at around 7 a.m.

All eastbound lanes were open again by 7:30 a.m., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Pennsylvania State Police in Mercer County report that westbound traffic on I-80 was not impacted.