Hermitage murder case sent to Common Pleas Court

A Hermitage man faces trial on charges alleging that he murdered his roommate at the home they shared.

On Thursday, 21-year-old Dustin Nichols waived his preliminary hearing before a district magistrate, who sent his case on to Mercer County Common Pleas Court.

Nichols is charged with first and third degree murder, as well as killing or maiming a domesticated animal.

Police say Nichols called 9-1-1 on February 6 to report that he had murdered his female roommate, 18-year-old Olivia Gonzalez, several hours earlier inside their home at 1609 Fairlawn Drive home.

Nichols was sitting on front porch and surrendered to police when they arrived.

Police say Nichols confessed to the crimes at the time.

Officers found the body of Gonzalez inside the home. She had been shot several times.

According to police, Nichols shot Gonzalez four times with a 12 gauge shotgun and then struck her in the head with the butt of the gun three times at the Fairlawn Drive they shared.

Nichols admitted to police that he ingested the hallucinogenic drug LSD at around midnight.

The suspect told police he had no recollection of the shooting, which took place at around sunrise, and “felt like someone else” was in control of his actions.

Investigators say that prior to the shootings, Nichols threw a glass bong at a pet cat owned by Gonzalez.

The injured cat was found by detectives during the crime scene investigation and was taken to a veterinary facility for treatment.

Nichols, who remains jailed without bond, faces formal arraignment on May 2 before Mercer County Common Pleas Court Judge Daniel Wallace.