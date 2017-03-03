Hermitage murder case sent to Common Pleas Court - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Hermitage murder case sent to Common Pleas Court

Posted: Updated:
FARRELL, Pa. -

A Hermitage man faces trial on charges alleging that he murdered his roommate at the home they shared.

On Thursday, 21-year-old Dustin Nichols waived his preliminary hearing before a district magistrate, who sent his case on to Mercer County Common Pleas Court.

Nichols is charged with first and third degree murder, as well as killing or maiming a domesticated animal.

Police say Nichols called 9-1-1 on February 6 to report that he had murdered his female roommate, 18-year-old Olivia Gonzalez, several hours earlier inside their home at 1609 Fairlawn Drive home.

Nichols was sitting on front porch and surrendered to police when they arrived.

Police say Nichols confessed to the crimes at the time.

Officers found the body of Gonzalez inside the home. She had been shot several times.

RELATED COVERAGE:  Friends and family remember woman murdered in Hermitage

According to police, Nichols shot Gonzalez four times with a 12 gauge shotgun and then struck her in the head with the butt of the gun three times at the Fairlawn Drive they shared.

Nichols admitted to police that he ingested the hallucinogenic drug LSD at around midnight.

The suspect told police he had no recollection of the shooting, which took place at around sunrise, and “felt like someone else” was in control of his actions.

Investigators say that prior to the shootings, Nichols threw a glass bong at a pet cat owned by Gonzalez.

The injured cat was found by detectives during the crime scene investigation and was taken to a veterinary facility for treatment.

Nichols, who remains jailed without bond, faces formal arraignment on May 2 before Mercer County Common Pleas Court Judge Daniel Wallace.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Ohio State to consider change in same-sex partners benefits

    Ohio State to consider change in same-sex partners benefits

    Sunday, June 4 2017 2:34 PM EDT2017-06-04 18:34:29 GMT

    Ohio State University is considering whether to require employees and their same-sex partners to be married for partners to receive benefits starting in 2019. The Columbus Dispatch reports the proposed change would affect about 100 employees and their dependents currently enrolled in university benefit plans. Ohio State has more than 42,000 employees statewide. The change is prompted by a 2015 U.S. Supreme Court decision legalizing same-sex marriage. Th...

    More >>

    Ohio State University is considering whether to require employees and their same-sex partners to be married for partners to receive benefits starting in 2019. The Columbus Dispatch reports the proposed change would affect about 100 employees and their dependents currently enrolled in university benefit plans. Ohio State has more than 42,000 employees statewide. The change is prompted by a 2015 U.S. Supreme Court decision legalizing same-sex marriage. Th...

    More >>

  • Things to know about Ohio police shooting retrial

    Things to know about Ohio police shooting retrial

    Sunday, June 4 2017 2:31 PM EDT2017-06-04 18:31:48 GMT
    Testimony is expected to begin this week in the murder retrial of a white former police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black motorist during a 2015 traffic stop in Cincinnati.More >>
    Testimony is expected to begin this week in the murder retrial of a white former police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black motorist during a 2015 traffic stop in Cincinnati.More >>

  • Marijuana businesses prepare to apply for state licenses

    Marijuana businesses prepare to apply for state licenses

    Sunday, June 4 2017 2:29 PM EDT2017-06-04 18:29:46 GMT

    Ohio officials are expecting a flood of applications for medical marijuana grower licenses. The Dayton Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2saznf8 ) applications for large medical marijuana cultivator licenses are due by the end of the month. Ohio will issue as many as 12 licenses for large-scale cultivators. Small-scale cultivators competing for another twelve licenses must apply by June 16. 

    More >>

    Ohio officials are expecting a flood of applications for medical marijuana grower licenses. The Dayton Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2saznf8 ) applications for large medical marijuana cultivator licenses are due by the end of the month. Ohio will issue as many as 12 licenses for large-scale cultivators. Small-scale cultivators competing for another twelve licenses must apply by June 16. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms