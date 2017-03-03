Downed lines cut power to parts of Canfield - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Downed lines cut power to parts of Canfield

CANFIELD, Ohio -

Homes and businesses in Canfield lost power Friday morning after power lines fell along Route 224.

Police had to direct traffic around the area of East Main Street and Hood Drive while crews made repairs.

At one point, FirstEnergy estimated that 169 customers lost electricity.

Power was restored before 2 p.m.

