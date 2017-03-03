Double amputee sues for access to grave of his 2-legged cat - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Double amputee sues for access to grave of his 2-legged cat

AKRON (AP) -

A double amputee who uses a wheelchair is suing for access to the grave of his two-legged cat, arguing that the Ohio property's new owners discriminated against him by installing landscaping barriers that block his way.

Frank Iannaggi, of Mantua, says he routinely visited the pet cemetery in Hudson after the 2011 death of the cat, named Yetty, who was born without back legs.

The Akron Beacon Journal (http://bit.ly/2mAfyhD ) reports the grave was intentionally located near a driveway for easy access, but that part of the property was sold, and new owners installed the problematic landscaping last summer.

Iannaggi says they offered to temporarily move the barriers for his visits if he provides advance notice, but he thinks that's unreasonable.

The newspaper says the owners and their attorney declined to comment.

