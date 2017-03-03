Ohio rebate program extended for overdose antidote naloxone - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Ohio rebate program extended for overdose antidote naloxone

Posted: Updated:
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -

State officials say agencies in Ohio have saved nearly $400,000 on the overdose antidote naloxone since 2015 under a rebate agreement that is being extended for another year.

Attorney General Mike DeWine says the agreement with Amphastar Pharmaceuticals allows non-federal public entities in Ohio to receive a $6 rebate for each of the company's naloxone syringes purchased until March 2, 2018.

DeWine says overdose deaths in Ohio would be significantly higher if not for first responders who carry naloxone. It can limit or stop an overdose from heroin or a prescription opioid by reversing the drugs' effects on the brain.

Fire departments, emergency medical services and county health departments are some of the agencies eligible to receive rebate payments. Over 100 agencies have received reimbursements so far.

