Environmental budget cuts get pushback in Pennsylvania

By MARC LEVY

Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A federal official's warning that Pennsylvania isn't adequately enforcing safe drinking water standards comes after years of budget cuts to the state agency that's expected to look out for clean water and air, mine safety and more.

Now, a bipartisan citizens' environmental advisory council set up by state law is asking state lawmakers to boost funding for the Department of Environmental Protection.

The Citizens Advisory Council also says the department has been warned by the federal government about inadequate staffing in air quality and mine safety programs.

Budget cuts have prompted the department to seek funding by raising fees on businesses it regulates. It wants to impose new fees on public water systems to pay for more drinking water inspectors, but it could be 18 months until it starts hiring.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.