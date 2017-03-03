Police investigate arson at Austintown senior living facility

Austintown police are investigating a person of interest in connection with an arson at a senior living facility in the township.

Township Fire Chief Andrew Frost tells 21 News that arson investigators have given police evidence gathered after a fire that they say was set in February inside the laundry room of the Brookdale memory care center at 1420 S. Canfield Niles Road.

Chief Frost says the fire, which caused only minor damage, prompted the evacuation of one wing of the facility.

No one was injured during the fire.

According to its website, Brookdale provides care and service for seniors with Alzheimer’s or dementia.