Man claims he was stabbed by cab driver in Youngstown

A man who called for a cab ride to a Youngstown bar tells police he was stabbed by cabbie as he arrived at his destination.

The 41-year-old man says he needed a ride from Austintown to the Dash Inn on Mahoning Avenue Thursday night.

The alleged victim claims that when he arrived at his destination, the driver put a knife to his throat, claiming he owed him money.

As he was exiting the cab, the passenger says he was stabbed in the buttocks.

Police say the man was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital to get stitches for a small wound.

No charges have been filed.